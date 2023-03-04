BlackRock Inc. Purchases 167,059 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.86% of Omnicom Group worth $1,139,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE OMC opened at $91.70 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

