BlackRock Inc. Purchases 403,467 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $1,066,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 223,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,649,000 after acquiring an additional 200,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $121.06 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

