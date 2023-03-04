BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,701,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,245,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ball as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $81,141,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,953,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 6,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 6,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ball Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on BALL. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Ball Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.