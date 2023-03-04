BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,698 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Paylocity worth $997,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $669,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $689,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $191.03 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.91 and a 200 day moving average of $218.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $12,036,772.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,438,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,303 shares of company stock worth $30,307,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

