BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.16% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $1,153,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.07 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

