BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,674,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 978,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Bunge worth $1,046,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

