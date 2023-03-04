BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 779,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.40% of Zebra Technologies worth $1,000,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $309.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $440.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

