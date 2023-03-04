BlackRock Inc. Sells 15,735 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,205,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,735 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $987,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Stock Up 2.4 %

PKI stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $184.75. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Articles

