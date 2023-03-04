BlackRock Inc. Sells 17,014 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.43% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $1,044,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $232.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $308.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

