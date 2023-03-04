BlackRock Inc. Sells 216,835 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,602,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,835 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.01% of Camden Property Trust worth $1,147,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $110,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

CPT stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.36. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

