BlackRock Inc. Sells 326,868 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,106,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 326,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.90% of LKQ worth $995,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $58.33 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.