BlackRock Inc. Sells 630,448 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,468,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630,448 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.51% of AES worth $982,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 29.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AES by 285.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

