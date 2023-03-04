BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,718,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.79% of Hubbell worth $1,052,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 67.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $253.04 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $263.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.