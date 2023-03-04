Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.38

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 752003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $556.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.11.

Insider Transactions at Blink Charging

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,370,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,371.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 97.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.