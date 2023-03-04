Block (NYSE:SQ) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SQ. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Block from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Shares of Block stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. Block has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 241,823 shares of company stock worth $17,532,598 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Block by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Block by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

