Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,224 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($122.34) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

SAP Stock Up 2.1 %

SAP Company Profile

NYSE:SAP opened at $116.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.