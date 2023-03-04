Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,097 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,107,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 581,931 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 381,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 56,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

WMB opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

