Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,061 SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

