Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,344 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.39. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

