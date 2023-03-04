Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $119.33 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.