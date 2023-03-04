Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $119.33 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,456. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

