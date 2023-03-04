Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.18 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average is $96.78.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

