Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $261,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $367.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

