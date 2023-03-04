Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $74,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

