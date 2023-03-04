Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 80,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,113,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,047,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,166,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,999,000 after buying an additional 464,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. TD Securities cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

