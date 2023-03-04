Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comerica by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $97.52.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

