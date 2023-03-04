Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,174 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

