Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $306,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,536,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,580.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:MPW opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

