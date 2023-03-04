Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

