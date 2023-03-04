Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 31.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in HSBC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in HSBC by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in HSBC by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.54) to GBX 780 ($9.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.05) to GBX 775 ($9.35) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 840 ($10.14) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.22.

HSBC Stock Up 0.7 %

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 67.39%.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.