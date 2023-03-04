Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BRX opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

