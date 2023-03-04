Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,435 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 176.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 278.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens upped their price target on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

AZEK Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $24.41 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 116.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.61.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.