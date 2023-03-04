Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,516 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Stories

