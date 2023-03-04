Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.79. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -69.57%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

