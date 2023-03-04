Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 21,016 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,016 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

NYSE:DELL opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

