Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 2,877 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SQSP. Citigroup began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

Squarespace Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SQSP opened at $23.90 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.