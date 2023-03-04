Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $1,816.92 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,234.73 and a one year high of $2,739.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,012.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,115.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

About Texas Pacific Land

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.