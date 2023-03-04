Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.0 %

MPC opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.40.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

