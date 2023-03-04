Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 60,493 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,643 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 60,493 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $43.73 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

