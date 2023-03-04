Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,478.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,611 shares of company stock worth $1,384,409. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MRTX opened at $43.31 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

