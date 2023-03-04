Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $300,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

LYB opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.93. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

