Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $87.11 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $142.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

