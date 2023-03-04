Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,591 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 1,442.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 402,651 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $16,285,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $11,543,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 133.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 159,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $83.95 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,835 shares of company stock worth $1,887,011. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

TriNet Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.