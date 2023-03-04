Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $794.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

