Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Greif worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $55.57 and a one year high of $74.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Greif’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.78 per share, with a total value of $167,380.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,362.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,380.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,362.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Featured Articles

