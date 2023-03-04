Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 52.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,466,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after buying an additional 765,801 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 90.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,093,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 519,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after acquiring an additional 476,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

