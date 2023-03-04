Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 806,787 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $40,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.58. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

