Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of Greenbrier Companies worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,631,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after buying an additional 499,908 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 107,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBX. Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of GBX stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.42). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.80 million. Research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

