Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Polaris Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Northcoast Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Polaris stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $123.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

