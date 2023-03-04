Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of LCI Industries worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in LCI Industries by 24.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 98.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 51.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 25.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

NYSE:LCII opened at $114.79 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average of $106.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

