Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $208.18 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.80 and a fifty-two week high of $249.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

